Cde Chinx Gone, Musicians Speak Out

Musicians have today mourned the death of Cde Chinx who succumbed to cancer of the blood last night at West End Hospital. He was 61.

Oliver Mtukudzi

We have been shocked by the death of Cde Chinx. I last talked to him last week, what I can say is that he was part of the legendary musicians in the industry. So I say May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Soul Jah Love

Cde Chinx ndovatakazvarwa tichiziva kuti ndo ma music icons edu mu Zimbabwe. Sincere condolences from Soul Jah Love and Conquering Family on the passing on of Cde Chinx. He shall be remembered for his role in Zimbabwe’s war of liberation. We celebrate Cde Chinx for the value that he has earned the arts industry.

Suluman Chimbetu

Tarasikirwa naBaba, a great artist par excellence, a true cadre who stood and fought for the liberation and the hard earned independence of this country. It is going to be difficult to find replacement of a person with the character of Cde Chinx. May his soul rest in peace.

Character and credentials rwe gamba iri hazvichawanikwi.

Alick Macheso

We have lost a father figure, we have lost a great leader. Someone who contributed a lot to the music industry.

I have known him for a long time and this is a great loss to the industry and the country at large. To the Chingaira family I say may the Lord God comfort you. Mashoko haangaperi nekuti nhoorondo yacho yakakura. Zororai murugare

Peter Moyo

To me Cde Chinx is a legend judging from what he did for the country, he did a lot for our industry and for our country if I may say. I still remember when I first met him in 2012 kuGala before I went on stage he told me kuti my career is in my hands I should not be afraid to try to bring something new.

To quote verbatim, he said, “Yes you are Tongai Moyo’s son but don’t be afraid to bring new ideas to showcase your talent.”

Somandla Ndebele

I am deeply hurt, I worked with him in the music industry for a long period. Our relationship was purely a brotherly relationship.

We’ve been together performing at musical galas and as an individual I say tarasikirwa zvikuru.

He was a profound leader. I say May His Rest In Peace.- state media