Cde Chinx In Sad Departure

Staff Reporter | Famous Singer Dickson Chingaira popularly known as “Cde Chinx” has died.

Very reliable sources have revealed to ZimEye.com that the Chimurenga Music guru who a couple of months ago made headlines when he was rumoured to have died at a Harare hospital, finally succumbed to a long illness at his Harare home last night.

Information is still a bit sketchy though the sources confirm that the singer has indeed passed on.

He had been in and out of the hospital as he battled a cancerous infection. Just a month ago, the First Lady Grace Mugabe gifted to him an urban house to afford him peace and comfort.

Chinx made hit wonders from the liberation struggle in Mozambique as he composed songs like “Maruza Imi” and various others. After independence he went into a full swing musical career and intermittently teamed up with various artists of choice.

The “Roger Confirm” hit maker known for his military beret and sniley face will be sorely missed. May his dear soul rest in peace.

ZimEye.com will provide the details as they unfold. ⁠⁠⁠⁠