Cde Chinx The Secret Hits

By Dr Masimba Mavaza| The whole country is in shock after waking up to the sad news of Cde Chinx who passed away on Friday night. The nation will always remember Chinx Chingaira’s ability to tell the truth over and over again through the beauty of lyric. His skill is something lost in this generation. We today remember the rare genius of the late great Comrade Chinx Chingaira. A true National Hero.

It is very difficult not to feel that we are headed for some sort of dark age, or rather, that we’ve arrived there and are only now realizing it. As we lose another artist whose work during and after the liberation struggle helped to shape not only how we view songwriting, but also how we view Zimbabwe, there is a very clear sound of the hammer driving another nail into the coffin of authentic culture and the history of our freedom.

We need something to get lost to more than ever at this point in time. To hear someone tell the truth over and over without hesitation, and do it with beauty… this is something our generation has yet to produce. I don’t even know if that kind of wisdom is even possible now. I am even less sure if we’d have the capacity to appreciate it if it was.

Comrade Chinx fought in the revolution on the side of the people and the country. He was not corrupted by factions or persuaded by the West like other noted musicians. He supported the land distribution in songs and in action. He became an icon in Hondo Yeminda,

no one ever graced the stage to speak on a more delicate subject than our lost great hero. It is a subject that admits not the flights of fancy, nor the charms of eloquence.

Little, indeed, is he fitted to cull the flowers of rhetoric,whose bosom still bleeds for the loss of its inmate; whose powers are overwhelmed in a flood of sensibility.

To eulogize true heroes when grief sits heavy at the heart is hard. It is hard to be formal when we feel, to declaim when we would weep,to praise when we are heavy.

We are at this time assembled in spirit as a nation for one of those solemn purposes,imposed on us by the common lot of our nature. To ham the dull, funeral toll, to mark the vestiges and recount the triumphs of death ever have been, and ever will be, the mournful business of mortals. In consequence of that eternal, universal destiny, from no man pleads exemption, we now deplore a loss, too recent to need the powers of recollection, and too deeply pencilled on the tablets in our bosoms, to have its colorings heightened by the dashes of imagination. Chinx our brother, our hero our morning friend, and our evening companion, where is he ? He sits not within these walls; his countenance cheers not the speaker. He walks not the aisles of yonder building; he is heard no more in our radios. We approach his late abode on yonder eminence, but no voice bids Us welcome ! Gone to rest in the grave it is a sad remembrance of our loss. Where then shall we seek for him ? In the cool of the evening, when grey twilight shrouds the hamlet, shall we find him arm in arm with a wives No his wives are no more to feel the warmth of his hand. Shall we hear his voice yes that is the only inheritance he left us. He has gone, and we see him not again ! The storm has overtaken him, it has beaten hard on his temples, and he has fallen ! God has ruled and his race is complete the nation is robbed of the hero. The singer and indeed a comrade.

In the solemn hour of midnight, when the darkness is terrible, and deep sleep falleth the commissioned angel descended from the throne of Jehovah declared his days numbered. That is how comrade Chingaira left us.

All of him that was mortal now lies in the cold. The sun as it sinks to the west plants its departing beams on his life. While his pencil was drawing scenes of future felicity, while his soul fluttered on the gay breezes of hope, an unseen hand drew the curtain, and shut him from our view. With life’s visionary scenes are over, its fancies are fled.

He fought and sang for the land that no disturbance known Where the faint slumber, and the tired repose; Where none at partial fortune can repine, Where heroes’ vanity and pride Are humble as the beggar at their side; Where death impartial spreads a gloom profound, And right, and peace and silence reign around!

We saw disease stretch him in tortures. With sight half prophetic from the agitation of our feelings, we half perceived the issue. We saw, that the black wing of death must ere long extend over him, that he soon must leave us.

” And scarce our tongues could say, Farewell.

Though anxiety hovered round his bed, and watched the motion of his lips; though brotherly love strewed the couch and softened the pillow, it availed not; on the page of the Eternal Will was it written, and Chinx dies !

Thus is man, and thus are his days, weak and helpless few and transient. He rises in the morn of life, health flushes his cheek, and dances in his veins; nature salutes him.

Our hero therefore, has only trodden the path that all must pursue. He has entered the darkest innermost of the temple of the grave.and left us treading in the vestibule. With the reflection, then, that we soon must follow him, let us resign him into the hands of his Maker. But let us not bury his example with his body. May his virtues ever live in our practice, as his memory ever must in our minds.

Chinx Chingaira shall never be forgotten.

The nation shall not deem it beneath the dignity of his story, to turn aside from the details of revolutionary improvement, and to record, that on the 17th of June, 2017 died Chinx Chingaira whom all loved, against whom the forked tongue of envy was silent, and the arrows of malignity harmless.

It is not our business elaborately to eulogize, nor our wish to emblazon the memory of the dead with the glare of applause. To those who knew our departed friend panegyric were insipid; to those who knew him not, it might appear vain. Suffice it to say, that his acquaintances recognized, in his person, the gentleman, the scholar and the Hero and Christian; in the commerce of life, free and affable; in the walks of literature,inquisitive and sagacious; in the truths of songs firm and inflexible looking forward to the high and exalted merit of serving his country and his People. As his songs inculcated the exercise of a noble and ingenuous frankness, the vile sons of craft and duplicity inherited neither part nor lot in his affections.

To the nation gladdening is the reflection that he died, as he had lived, a firn defender of the hard earned freedom.

He died not like The cowards he died not uttering imprecations and blasphemies; he died not in the agonizing tortures of factions but when the lamp of life quivered in its socket, when he perceived the days of his years were completed, the last rational moment of his life was occupied in prayer to Him, whose blood streamed on Calvary the Immanuel, the Prince of Peace. Whoever knew him in life, and saw him in death, will cordially address this honorable testimony to his memory:

” He taught us how to live, and, O too high

The price of knowledge, taught us how to die.”

The dignity that invested his character in his late hour, was the endowment of that revolution which ever proves a faithful director in life and a powerful friend in death. Like everything else, which has in it the genuine marks of greatness, it is not captivated by the allurements of worldly grandeur, nor the soft, silken scenes of luxury. Chinx was not bought with money but with the blood of the Heroes.

But let freedom be estimated by him, who is just walking to the stake of the martyr; by him who is soon to suffer the terrors of the inquisition; by him who isproseribed and banished from his family, from his friends, and from his country. These will tell you that freedom is invaluable; and that it gives them comfort here; that it is the earnest of life eternal, the warrant that gives possession of endless felicity.

Whoever, therefore, possesses and practices the pure principles of the revolution leaves, at his decease, a turbulent, vicious past for the society of sanetified and glorified beings.

While we mourn, let us not mourn for ourselves alone. In sympathy there is nothing selfish nor contracted; animated and benevolent, its rays are diffused as widely as the strokes of the sun are felt. Is any one here whose tears have fallen a parent for a son, a sister or for a brother ? Any one, who has felt the heart-rending pangs of a separation of those ties, which nature forms and love corroborates? Go to the shades of Templeton, to the bosom of a family surprised by the tidings of death ! Your feelings shall there be arrested by eloquence that nothing can resist, the eloquence of nature, the eloquence of grief. A brother’s tears, a sister’s sighs shall there waken the sympathetic emotions in every heart that is not steeled in insensibility.

But sighs, and tears, and grief are unavailing; they enter not the chambers of death, they resuseitate not from the grave!ÑTo that God, then, in whose hands are life and death, whose throne is established in justice, and the beams of whose mercy illuminate universal being, let us commit our much loved friend, and bid him a cordial and final Farewell !

This day completes the Course of our Life and gives us to the world. The hour of separation, ever mournful among friends, whose hearts are united, to us is doubly mournful from the loss of a highly respected hero. Before to-morrow’s sun shall go down, we are dispersed. We part, however, with the ardent and consoling hope of meeting once more, and of taking a more solemn adieu on the day of our Loss. Those who sleep in the Lord will surely wake up to glory. And will meet our beloved ones when the Lord comes again. He who is coming is coming again.

inquisitive and sagacious; in the truths of songs firm and inflexible looking forward to the high and exalted merit of serving his country and his People. As his songs inculcated the exercise of a noble and ingenuous frankness, the vile sons of craft and duplicity inherited neither part nor lot in his affections.

