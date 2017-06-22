Cde Chinx Was Punished Because Of This Video

The gig that cost Chinx heroes acre honour

Kusina Amai kune-rima! (where you can’t find mother, there is utter darkness) – the Shona adage says. Cde Chinx was punished because he in 2014 somewhat “deserted” Amai Grace Mugabe and traveled 140km away from Harare to Mt Darwin where he was seen throwing a gig for Grace’s arch enemy, Joice Mujuru.

The date was 24 October 2014 when some known politburo members descended onto a dusty patch area of Mt Darwin. Mujuru’s choice for her graduation gig was nothing but weird in this place (her rural home) which she is criticised for not developing having been in government for over 34 years.

There was a lot of dust rising onto people’s faces as they were dancing. Every person who attended that celebration gig, soon bit the real dust of humiliation as the party Zanu PF kicked them out.

What became more infuriating to the First Lady and her husband Robert was that there were posters flighted by several women in praise of Mujuru in what appeared to be a Presidential conferment on her. Mujuru was VP at the time. She would within weeks bite the dust, forever banished from ZANU PF’s heaven of heavens. 3 years later, Chinx would learn of his own fate, albeit just after closing his eyes for eternity, acquiring the lesson of lessons that, Kusina Amai kune-rima! That shock video will be replayed in the coming days.