Cde Chinx Wife Walks Out On Grace Mugabe

There was drama yesterday when Cde Chinx’s second wife Ntombizodwa walked out on First Lady Grace Mugabe at the funeral of the late musician.

Mugabe had joined mourners at the funeral of the late musician who died last Friday.

Speaking at the funeral wake of the late musician, Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as Cde Chinx, who succumbed to cancer at the weekend, Grace urged the Chingaira family to remain united and respect the family set-up the late musician had left behind.

Chinx is survived by two wives, Patricia and Ntombizodwa, and several children.

In a shocking move Ntombizodwa, who was last month humiliated by Grace over the ownership of the new house recently donated to the family, bolted out of the house weeping uncontrollably.

Ntombizodwa left mourners stunned as she stormed out of the house where Grace, family members and senior Zanu PF officials were sitting.

Relatives, who were in hot pursuit, managed to calm her down and took her into a stationary vehicle before convincing her to return to the house.

Grace may have stoked a family conflict weeks ago after she handed over Cde Chinx’s new house to the ailing singer’s first wife Patricia in Sentosa’s Malbereign low density suburb.

Officially handing over the new house which was built as a tribute to Cde Chinx by the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA), the First Lady said the second wife came when the first wife was already there.

“You have been told that I will say what is in my mind,” Grace told the anticipating crowd, in front of Cde Chinx.

“And know Ntombizodwa, my namesake, when you married Cde Chinx you knew that he had a first wife and you were happy and accepted it.

Chinx will be buried on Saturday.