Cde Chinx Wives Speak Out

The family of the late revolutionary musician, Cde Dick Chinx Chingaira has described him as their pillar of strength who left a legacy of love and unity.

Cde Chinx left two wives and 14 children and the family has described him as their pillar of strength who cared for his whole family.

His two wives, Patricia Makoni and Ntombizodzwa Manyota told the ZBC News that they have lost a husband whom they lived with harmoniously and had great love for his family.

His children also described him as a unifying figure who always found time for them.

Cde Chinx died on Friday at West End Hospital in Harare after battling with cancer for a long time.- state media