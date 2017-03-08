Celebrating Women In Political Leadership | WOMEN’S DAY SPECIAL

By Sydney Barson|International Women ‘s Day is a Worldwide event that celebrates women ‘s achievements in different fields ranging from political, professional to social fields while calling for Gender Equality.This day is celebrated on the 8th of March since the 1900s .

In 1908, 15 200 women marched through New York City demanding better pay and voting rights.Clara Zetkin a Woman leader for the Social Democratic Party , Germany in 1910 suggested that Women ‘s Day be celebrated Internationally by then on the 19nth of March but Shifted to 8 March in 1913 and has been celebrated on that day until date .

Going back to Creation of mankind – God created a man first and took a man’ s Rib while he was fast asleep to create a woman whom God refers to as a suitable helper , reason why the whole world now is advocating for Gender Parity because where a man is a woman must also be found as was on creation.The world was incomplete with man only hence the necessity of a woman.

Men should note that Men’ s Day is celebrated in 60 Countries on the 19nth of November.On this Day Men focus on their health and achievements while they also do charity events – with the most famous being growing beard for Charity.

International Women ‘ s Day ( IWD) 2017 ‘ s theme is #BeBoldForChange – this theme speaks directly and revolutionary to the brave women in politics specifically those in the trenches in MDC T .

MDC T Zimbabwe prides itself with some of the finest Women Politicians Africa has ever produced. Leading the Feminine side from the top hierarchy is VP Hon Thokozani Khupe , a Trade Union Leader who became MDC T Vice President and Zimbabwe ‘ s Deputy Prime Minister under inclusive government also leading the fight against Cancer viciously and winning the battle .In the same MDC T top hierarchy is the most vocal and eloquent woman in the Parliament Of Zimbabwe Honourable Tabitha Khumalo who is the MDC T Deputy Secretary for Information and publicity .The Down to earth – easy to relate to Cadre is resolute in matters of governance and feminism.In the MDC T NEC lies some of the most fearless cadres of our country whom I bet were they born in the liberation struggle times history would be awash with their exploits .These are Memory ‘ Dzimwe nyika ‘ Mbodia , Concilia Chinanzvavana and Ruth Labode among others whom have gone face to face with the evil ZANU PF regime and stand polished and more fearless.

The MDC T Youth Assembly prides itself with diverse talent and young ladies who have vowed to spend their youthful years fighting for a Better Zimbabwe .Yvonne Musarurwa the Deputy Youth Organiser continues to surprise many by staying strong after going to hell and back in the hands of the ZANU PF Regime – while the regime thinks accusing her of murder and sentencing her to 21 years imprisonment will break her Yvonne has vowed to keep fighting for a just Zimbabwe and communicates through letters to fellow Youth Assembly structures from her prison cell encouraging them to fight on . Provincial Youth Chairpersons Lindiwe Maphosa and Sekai Marasha are always seen leading from the front in demonstrations against the evil Zanu PF regime . From the Diaspora the Former Virgin Girls Africa President Vimbai Mavherudze has settled well within the MDC T structures while she keeps representing Womanhood and Africa on every International and Regional platform she finds herself on- Vimbai runs different initiatives for the party and remains outspoken as in her famous High Schools Debate Quizz days .

Joana Mamombe and Memory Chitambo are both scholars and Activists coming from student activism to party politics both reading for their Master Degrees in Molecular Biology and Strategic Management respectively and sitting in the National Youth Executive .Joana having temporarily relocated to Europe for studies has had a series of attacks from the Zanu PF Regime , the Former ZINASU National Gender Rep at one incident was beaten and seriously injured in Budiriro on a visibility party programme and had to stay in hospital until she recovered but she rose up to Continue with the fight .We are told that the graphics and Aeroplane like posters we see from the MDC T are designed by Shorai Chikandiwa popularly known as Sickness showing how talented and diverse women in the MDC T are .

These Women among the greater MDC T Women ‘ s circle who are not mentioned by name in this Article can match the Standards of Africa ‘ s greatest Women Activists and can bring something to the table for the betterment of Africa and the World .Gauging by statistics we have more women than men in our beloved Country – Zimbabwe hence their vote matters in deciding the Zimbabwean leader in 2018 so this year ‘ s IWD theme – #BeBoldForChange calls for all Women to rise up and make a difference .

Happy Women ‘ s Day to all Zimbabwean Women