Celebrity Businessman Tycoon Commits Suicide Over Wife’s Romance with “Mbuya Elvis” a Dubious Boyfriend on Whatsapp

Terrence Mawawa, Chivi | A Chivi business tycoon committed suicide after discovering romantic messages in his wife’ s mobile phone.

Terrence Zirambwi(30), a local businessman hanged himself at his shop at Mhandamabwe Business Centre last Friday. Acting Masvingo Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident.

He said Zirambwi committed suicide after discovering juicy messages between his wife, Marian Hove and her boyfriend.

Relatives told ZimEye.com Hove left the bedroom at night and refused to return home. Zirambwi later pleaded with Hove to come back but she remained adamant.

“There was a heated argument between Terrence and Marian and the former hanged himself. We are still in a state of shock,” said a relative who opted to be anonymous.

She added:” Terrence had an argument with his wife because of her closeness to a man who repaired cellphones. He discovered some suggestive messages in Marian’ s phone. The boyfriend’ s name was saved as Mbuya Elvis in the phone. He saw messages which were too sensitive .The so called Mbuya Elvis even said Mavis was very good in bed.”

There was drama at Mhandamabwe Business Centre when angry relatives blocked Zanu PF councillor, Cleopas Magwizi from ferrying Terrence’ s body to the police station – without consulting them.

Police said investigations were in progress on the matter.