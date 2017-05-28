Cellphone Prophet : If God Could Speak Through A Donkey Why Not Through A Cellphone?

Staff Reporter | Prophet Paul Sanyangore who recently hit headlines for claiming to have received a cellphone call from God in Heaven on his Samsung mobile phone gadget says that people of low faith will never believe that God indeed phoned him.

Speaking on Voice of America’s Studio Seven on Sunday evening, Sanyangore said that all those who dispute his assertion are people of low faith who speak of the power of God yet fail to believe in the capabilities of the same power.

Sanyangore said that if God at one time in the Bible spoke to people through a donkey or a burning bush what would stop Him speaking to modern day people through a cellphone.

The prophet claim that he is also still in shock that indeed the Almighty God could speak to him through a cellphone and continues to marvel on the power of God for doing so.

The now famous prophet also claims that he once walked on water exactly then same way Jesus Christ did in the Bible. According to him, he says that when he walked on the waters of a river he did not even notice that he was walking on water only to realise when he was on the other side of the river with his congregants astonished on his generally impossible fit.

Several church leaders in the country have rubbished Sanyangore’s claims describing him as one of the prophesied false prophets of the end time signs. Some have even accused him of being a satanist who may be using the devil’s powers to convince people follow him with some magic in the name of miracles.