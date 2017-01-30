Chad Wins AU Commission Chairperson | BREAKING NEWS

Chad’s foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat has been elected new AU Commission chairperson, reports indicate.

It was during a closed session that African leaders elected Dr Dlamini-Zuma’s successor, after having failed to agree on a candidate six months ago at a mid-term Summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

Those who contested for the post of “Africa’s top civil servant” are Botswana’s Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, Dr Moussa Faki Mahamat (Chad), Agapito Mba Mokuy (Equatorial Guinea), Dr Amina Mohammed (Kenya), and Dr Abdoulaye Bathily (Senegal). More to follow..- africanews