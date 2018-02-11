Chamisa 1 Mudzuri 0

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |There was drama at the MDC Alliance Rally here when charismatic MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa proved his popularity at Mamutse Stadium.

There was a stampede as supporters jostled to greet the youthful politician as senior party officials disembarked from their vehicles at the stadium.

Security personnel battled to control the enthusiastic party supporters who literally besieged Chamisa’ s vehicle.

As if that was not enough the fans continued to chant”Chamisa! Chamisa! Chamisa! ”

MDC provincial chairperson James Gumbi later pleaded with the supporters to desist from igniting factional battles in the party.