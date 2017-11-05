Chamisa Beats Grace Mugabe

Chamisa fb live – 16 Oct = 25 000 views Grace Mugabe fb live – 5 Nov = 21 000 views Nkosana Moyo fb live -27 Oct = 4 700 views pic.twitter.com/hfeROHBP5v — Povo Zim (@povozim) November 5, 2017

Staff Reporter | MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa has beaten First Lady Grace Mugabe in a FB LIVE viewers competiton. Chamisa’s LIVE programme ran on the 16 of October had 25 000 views while Grace’s programme had 21 000 views at the time of running. While former finance minister Nkosana Moyo only had 4 700 views.