Chamisa Beats Grace Mugabe

Staff Reporter | MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa has beaten First Lady Grace Mugabe in a FB LIVE viewers competiton. Chamisa’s LIVE programme ran on the 16 of October had  25 000 views while Grace’s programme had 21 000 views at the time of running. While former finance minister Nkosana Moyo only had 4 700 views.

