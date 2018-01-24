Chamisa Brings Chiwenga Down

VP Chiwenga : I withdraw my arrow#OpenParlyZW — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) January 24, 2018

Ray Nkosi | MDC politician Nelson Chamisa today brought Vice President Constantino Chiwenga down in the House of Parliament.

There was pandemonium after Hon Chamisa had asked why it has taken 37 years to address war veterans pensions.

To which VP Chiwenga responded, “maybe if you weren’t flying to America we would have addressed such issues together,” referring to Chamisa’s recent trip to the USA on an MDC Alliance mission.

The resulting was chaos with the Speaker of Parliament threatening to eject MPs as they continue to shout down VP Chiwenga accusing him of belittling war veterans.