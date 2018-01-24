Chamisa Brings Chiwenga Down

Ray Nkosi | MDC politician Nelson Chamisa today brought Vice President Constantino Chiwenga down in the House of Parliament.

There was pandemonium after Hon Chamisa had asked why it has taken 37 years to address war veterans pensions.

To which VP Chiwenga responded, “maybe if you weren’t flying to America we would have addressed such issues together,” referring to Chamisa’s recent trip to the USA  on an MDC Alliance mission.

The resulting was chaos with the Speaker of Parliament threatening to eject MPs as they continue to shout down VP Chiwenga accusing him of belittling war veterans.

  • Cool

    Chamisa our dear future President, we do not want to loose you so soon through the barrel of the gun, remember what the JUNTA can do, Mugabe is no more. Do it strategically.

  • Lost

    But how he bring down? Sounds like it’s the other way round.. no?