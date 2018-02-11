Chamisa Buries Mnangagwa

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | A member of the MDC Alliance, James Gumbi, has said the coalition of opposition parties will hand President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF a humiliating defeat in the coming elections.

In his opening remarks at the MDC Alliance Rally held at Mamutse Stadium in Masvingo, Gumbi said Mnangagwa would be subjected to an ignominious defeat in the much anticipated polls.

Gumbi said: “Morgan Tsvangirai is more than an individual. In actual fact Morgan Tsvangirai is a vision that will remain intact despite efforts by Zanu PF to besmirch our party.

Mnangagwa knows that he does not have the capacity to win elections so he is banking on the army to back him.

This time we will not allow Zanu PF to suppress the will of the people.

Tsvangirai is here to stay and very soon we will be celebrating freedom from this military government.”