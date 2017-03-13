Chamisa Duped

Staff Reporter| The Australia based Kuda Chamisa says he is one of those who donated assistance money for cancer sufferer Esther Mhuri only to later discover at the weekend it was a GoFundMe scam.

ZimEye.com exposed the fraud on Sunday night before a 13,000 strong ZimEye audience. The ZimEye community watched as the Coventry based Patience Murapata (who calls herself Patience Tich), was exposed for failing to account for the £3,916 lumpsum she has in the last few days collected from Zimbabweans. SEE THE BELOW VIDEO.

Writing in on Sunday, Mr Chamisa said, “Saka ndakatorohwa mari hey havana tsitsi – So I was duped (my money) how can people be so heartless?” Below is the video as the expose was done LIVE on camera:

Patience Tich Speaks Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, March 12, 2017