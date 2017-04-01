Chamisa Excited With Zuma Appointments

Interestingly, Joe Maswanganyi the former ANCYL Deputy President is now Minister of Transport. Another former ANCYL member is Minister of Energy. A number of them are Deputies or Ministers.
With Julius Malema, Musi Maimane ,Lloyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leading the opposition, it becomes so exciting for the generation and Africa as a whole.
I believe in young energy and fresh minds to turn the turbines of nation building and economic prosperity. May more young people step in and step up to make a difference. Yes, in both the private and public sector spaces. We need more young people as permanent secretaries, running parastatals, chairing boards and dominating public offices.
Think Excellence, Think Brilliance, Think Difference!!
I am so excited about developments in politics south of Limpopo, our neighboring country South Africa.