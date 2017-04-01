Chamisa Excited With Zuma Appointments

1
… Nelson Chamisa
Nelson Chamisa | I see my friend Fikile Mbalula is now Minister of Police in South Africa. Again, Malusi Nkanyezi Gigaba, a comrade for a longtime now, is the new Minister of Finance. I worked together with these two comrades in the cause for young people in Africa under the auspices of the International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY) 2000-2005, when I was the youth leader in the people’s party of excellence, the Movement for Democratic Change.

Interestingly, Joe Maswanganyi the former ANCYL Deputy President is now Minister of Transport. Another former ANCYL member is Minister of Energy. A number of them are Deputies or Ministers.

With Julius Malema, Musi Maimane ,Lloyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leading the opposition, it becomes so exciting for the generation and Africa as a whole.

I believe in young energy and fresh minds to turn the turbines of nation building and economic prosperity. May more young people step in and step up to make a difference. Yes, in both the private and public sector spaces. We need more young people as permanent secretaries, running parastatals, chairing boards and dominating public offices.

We must relieve yesterday’s people and pave way for the young being tomorrow’s people..

Think Excellence, Think Brilliance, Think Difference!!

I am so excited about developments in politics south of Limpopo, our neighboring country South Africa.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Vuka Woza

    Empty vessels make the most noise.

    Your “Comrades” are they, huh Nelson?

    You now try to emulate ZANU-PF and their revolutionary language. …. and you copy and worship the discredited Mugabe lookalikes in the Zuma Form-3 failed faction. Have you been studying politics from the Nutty Professor? Mmmmm I think so. Sorry for that !

    The revolution is over, mate, and ZANU-PF like all post-Inependence ‘revolutionary’ partoes — Africa-wide, Have lost the peace… and done so abysmally…. in our case making Zim the 2nd poorest per capita country in the world. . … And you want desperately to identify with them do you, Mr Mafikzoro ?

    And these clowns have failed every single person and principle they allegedly fought for.

    Zuma the clown has destroyed their country’s business credibility / reputation and killed non corrupt foreign investment in one big reshuffle that appalls every sane mind …. and you say its “exciting”?

    Zuma throws the whole regional economy into jeopardy. … And you are “excited” ?

    I am appalled and disgusted by you.. and I am ashamed of you.

    But what more should we expect. .. I bet your snout just can’t wait to follow the Mpofu and Zuma types into the trough.

    We say “Pasi ne Chamisa!”. Your true colours are showing and its not Man United! Go and crow for the sunrise Nelson.

    Oh ….. and then read George Orwell’s “Animal Farm”. You could one day assume a lead role in this mimic play of Zim … maybe some time soon? Oink!

    People…… Don’t vote for another clown like Chamisa. We have too many already.

    So many clowns we can continue to keep Zimbabwe as the funniest, stupidest and saddest circus on Earth.

    Woza. Vuka. Where are the real leaders of tomorrow? Murambatsvina with this crew.

    Enough is enough.

    Woza. Vuka