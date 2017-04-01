Chamisa Excited With Zuma Appointments

Interestingly, Joe Maswanganyi the former ANCYL Deputy President is now Minister of Transport. Another former ANCYL member is Minister of Energy. A number of them are Deputies or Ministers.

With Julius Malema, Musi Maimane ,Lloyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leading the opposition, it becomes so exciting for the generation and Africa as a whole.

I believe in young energy and fresh minds to turn the turbines of nation building and economic prosperity. May more young people step in and step up to make a difference. Yes, in both the private and public sector spaces. We need more young people as permanent secretaries, running parastatals, chairing boards and dominating public offices.

We must relieve yesterday’s people and pave way for the young being tomorrow’s people..

