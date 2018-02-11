Chamisa Finally Wins | ANALYSIS



By Staff Reporter| After much quarrelling and a throwing of insults, MDC Vice President, Nelson Chamisa has won the battle to become the legitimate Acting President, at least technically.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa described the development as a phenomenal “generational coup.”

Zimbabwe’s recent 38 year history is meshed with failing leaders who are all in the age group above 70, while discriminating against those who are younger. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has got only one minister who grew up in the post independence era; and yet the nation’s last 67 years show that its true revolutionaries were in the generation 40 age group. Chamisa is 40 years old and his boss Morgan Tsvangirai was 47 when he took over as founding leader in 1999. ZANU PF icon Robert Mugabe was 40 years old when he began his own political career in 1964.

Mliswa wrote out saying “the momentum of Chamisa in MDC is phenomenal, it’s a “generational coup” and beyond MT now.”

Chamisa’s win sits on a technicality that Tsvangirai who has been described by Vice President Elias Mudzuri as unable to use a computer, cannot reverse Chamisa’s appointment by Luke Tamborinyoka.

Chamisa has been criticised of staging a coup using Luke Tamborinyoka in the same way Emmerson Mnangagwa did Robert Mugabe last year using Presidential spokesman George Charamba. ZimEye is reliably informed that Chamisa’s enemies in the party were at the weekend plotting to mount a legal challenge against Chamisa’s appointment on the basis of Morgan Tsvangirai being incapacitated as they say Chamisa was appointed acting president by Tsvangirai’s spokesman, instead of the latter’s boss on the 7th February 2018. Luke Tamborinyoka was criticised by the Acting President Elias Mudzuri who said the move to appoint Chamisa was not at all sanctioned by Tsvangirai.

Mudzuri said the MDC leader is not the one who has been posting on the Twitter handle @mrtsvangirai (see full tweets at the bottom of this ZimEye article). The said Twitter handle has in the last 7 days been repeatedly firing dry statements which declare that his spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka is the only person Tsvangirai is speaking to. Tsvangirai eldest son, Edwin speaking on video to the SABC yesterday rubbished Tamborinyoka’s claim that the latter has been having access to Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai is not at all on Twitter at present, he is in bed, Mudzuri said, confirming to suspicions raised by respected academic Dr Nkululeko Sibanda on Friday night.

“I don’t even want to debate that because that Twitter account is mishandled by someone, because he(Tsvangirai) is not on Twitter, he is in bed,” MDC Vice President Elias Mudzuri tells ZimEye – LISTEN TO HIM SAYING IT ALL BELOW

…….

The serious factions in the MDC-T with the three vice presidents Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Chamisa scrambling to succeed Tsvangirai have continued. By Thursday however, Khupe had been technically dropped leaving Mudzuri to face Chamisa.