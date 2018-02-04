CHAMISA LATEST – US Confirms “It’s True”, It Clearly Sponsored ZANU PF And So Will Sponsor Any Other Party In Govt

By Staff Reporter| The state media went into overdrive during the week claiming that the US government has shot down MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa on his $15 billion Mutare rally statement. The United States government which many interpreted from its recent diplomatic play off in Harare, had as claimed, rubbished Chamisa, does, and will of a truth sponsor a democratic regime, contrary to assertions raised against Chamisa during the week.

A simple reading into the facts of the statement made shows that the US embassy never said they would not sponsor “a government”, they merely spoke against sponsoring political parties, as ZimEye in this feature, reveals. The US govt’s activities sponsoring nations like Zimbabwe can be seen from events stretching to way back in 1983. Records pulled by ZimEye reveal Robert Mugabe and former President Ronald Reagan openly speaking of aid. That money was obviously funding ZANU PF as a party, as it was in charge.

Currently, the US gives for instance Israel a whopping US$3.8 billion per year.

On the 13th September 1983, former President Robert Mugabe exclaimed to Ronald Reagan, “We got pledges from your government, from your predecessors, that upon attainment of our independence the United States would not be found wanting in extending to Zimbabwe that amount of aid the United States was capable of extending to it to enable the young state to attend to those problems created by the war which the young country would feel necessary to attend to.” (FOR THE FULL TEXT – CLICK HERE).

But the state media quoted United States embassy spokesperson Mr David Macguire, doing what they claimed was a shooting down of “the claims by Adv Chamisa, saying it was not Washington’s business to give money to political parties.”

“We do not support individuals or political parties,” he said. “We do not take a position on who is going to be a political leader of a country. The outcome of an election is up to the people of that country to decide.

“We do not make such promises to individuals or political parties.”

This statement was said to mean that the US government has shot down Nelson Chamisa.

The facts however speak for themselves that the US government merely spoke about parties and individuals. Since Gukurahundi days, the US government has poured millions into Zimbabwe.