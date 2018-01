Advocate Nelson Chamisa | In Mashonaland Central Nyava business Centre, addressing mourners at the late Provincial Chairperson Chitate’ s funeral today.We lost a New Zimbabwe hero in the struggle for real change after collapsing just as he had finished addressing a ward rally in Bindura south on the 1st of January 2018.A polished businessman and an accomplished professional!!Go well, Rest In Peace qhawe lemaqhawe !!

