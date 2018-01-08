Chamisa Picked By Tsvangirai For Top Leadership, Says DailyNews

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has picked up one of his Vice Presidents Nelson Chamisa as his successor, the local DailyNews reports saying.

According to the paper, this comes after Tsvangirai gave Chamisa the task of leading MDC-T’s selection process of parliamentary and council candidates for the upcoming 2018 elections.

The party leadership role was previously assigned to Thokozani Khupe. But the tide of favour has fallen on Chamisa’s side as he is better placed by reason of youthfulness among other factors.

The report further says Tsvangirai has chosen Chamisa to stand in for him handling all the party’s business within the MDC Alliance in most cases as he battles colon cancer.

Following the development, Chamisa has become the object of various bullying and character assassination attempts including claims that he is working with ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa. On Friday a rumour en-flamed that Chamisa is the one who organised the President’s visit to Tsvangirai’s house. This the peddlers claimed ws meant to humiliated Tsvangirai. But Tsvangirai’s own family has dismissed allegations against Chamisa.