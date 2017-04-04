Chamisa Prays For Mugabe

3

Shyleen Mtandwa | MDC Tsvangirai Vice President Nelson Chamisa is praying for President Robert Mugabe to live long enough to enjoy democracy under a new political dispensation.

Said Chamisa, “When we get into power in 2018 . . . these hospitals you see are not going to be death traps that you see today in which you have to go with your own water and  . . . drugs. These hospitals will be five-star hospitals . . . others are going to fake injuries just to get into hospital. When we get into power, I am praying that . . . Mugabe will still be alive to enjoy those benefits.”

The vibrant MP told party supporters at a rally in Mufakose that, “I want him to get healthcare at Parirenyatwa and not in Singapore. It’s my greatest wish. To show that we can do it as Zimbabweans, after all we have the best doctors. Let Zimbabwe be a country of excellence. Things are difficult in Zimbabwe not because of bad luck but bad governance.”

  • Roger14

    If it`s true that VP Chamisa is praying for Mugabe that`s a powerful prayer than prayers and prophecies for him to die. Because the bible also writes that you must pray for those who persecute you/ pray for your enemies. Interesting!!!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    What is Chamisa wittering about now? Was it not him who failed to implement the reforms that would have stopped Zanu PF rigging elections. MDC had five years to do this and failed to get even one reform implemented. Zanu PF rigged the 2013 elections and is set to do the same again next year whilst these MDC idiots continue talking nonsense!

    We need an opposition with some common sense if we are ever going to get out of the mess we are in!

  • isu zvedu

    Vana Patrick, kuchena musoro opposing the opposition while doing zilch, zero. Man you are worse than Mugabe the wife.