Chamisa Prays For Mugabe

Shyleen Mtandwa | MDC Tsvangirai Vice President Nelson Chamisa is praying for President Robert Mugabe to live long enough to enjoy democracy under a new political dispensation.

Said Chamisa, “When we get into power in 2018 . . . these hospitals you see are not going to be death traps that you see today in which you have to go with your own water and . . . drugs. These hospitals will be five-star hospitals . . . others are going to fake injuries just to get into hospital. When we get into power, I am praying that . . . Mugabe will still be alive to enjoy those benefits.”

The vibrant MP told party supporters at a rally in Mufakose that, “I want him to get healthcare at Parirenyatwa and not in Singapore. It’s my greatest wish. To show that we can do it as Zimbabweans, after all we have the best doctors. Let Zimbabwe be a country of excellence. Things are difficult in Zimbabwe not because of bad luck but bad governance.”