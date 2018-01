Ray Nkosi | MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa has responded to weekend claims that he is a project of the military junta.

Chamisa responds in a tweet.

I’m ready 4 it all..They’ll manufacture lies, construct theories, drag my name in the mud, call me names, label & condemn me, claim me preposterously & align me 2 imaginary sides, own & even disown me, but that won’t change who I am..a Patriot fighting for my generation#Godisinit

— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) January 16, 2018