Prophet Chamisa Shooting Victim Dies

A man (48) who was allegedly shot by two suspected armed robbers who raided a shop at Jalukanga Business Centre on Saturday, about 120km west of Beitbridge town has died.

Dion Muleya died at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) yesterday.

Muleya was seriously injured when a self-styled “prophet”, Christopher Chamisa (26) and his aide aged 17 years fired 25 shots from an AK47 assault rifle at the business centre.

He was referred to UBH on Saturday, after he was shot along with Perseculia Singo, who is still admitted to Beitbridge District Hospital.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the death yesterday.“One of the victims, Dion Muleya, died at UBH today where doctors were attending to him,” he said.

He said the two suspects will soon appear in court charged with armed robbery and murder.

He said the two men who were known as members of the Johanne Masowe church were in the habit of moving around with the firearm concealed in a reed mat.

The two men are from Maranda area in Masvingo province.

“Indications are that the two suspects went to Jalukanga shopping centre at around 4pm on Saturday, where they bought refreshments in one of the shops,” said Inspector Ndebele.

“They went away and later came back armed with the AK47 rifle which they used to shoot the two victims.

“Investigations reveal that they stole a cash box containing R6 000 at Jalukanga special shop and two cellphones”.

He added that they also fired 25 shots at the shopping centre before vanishing into the bush.

Insp Ndebele said the matter was reported to the police who arrested the prophet and his aide on Monday morning around the same area.

He said the firearm, 25 spent cartridges, and three bullet heads, cash (R2 300, $32 and $153 in bond notes) were recovered from the two men.- state media