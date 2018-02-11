Chamisa Speaks

By Nelson Chamisa| When there is too much dust raised, it’s always unwise to open one’s eyes….

I am hearing a lot of things that are being said about my person, the party and Our President, The people’s President.

I wish to salute and thank all those who have been praying and continue to pray for our leader and visionary, President Tsvangirai.

While we all earnestly pray for President MT ’s full recovery, I would like to urge everyone of you to be very circumspect and careful about what you hear .

We want the best for our PRESIDENT, Dr M R Tsvangirai. We wish the best for the family. We also want the best for you and for us all, for Zimbabwe and it’s future.

I stand pushing the Party’s objectives as we approach the elections. Our major call is to be game changers and scope shifters for posterity beyond our lifetime.We are the generation our nation has been waiting for.We have arrived.The time is now.

As for myself, when I thrust into politics over two decades ago, I was not turned on and tuned in by the desire for power or love of money or pursuit of narrow interests, because all those can be attained elsewhere in other fields of endeavor.

As you may know, life is best lived when one is wired for and to the service of others. My political vocation has been inspired by the absolute desire to be at the service of others.

My burning desire and frenetic appetite is to see a great, strong and flourishing nation.This is what attracted me to politics. My participation in politics was essentially birthed by the wish to make a difference in a lifetime.

Fellow countrymen, the duty is for you and for me. Take a step outside, our education is receding, our healthcare is gone if not nonexistent, relationships are broken, the roads are bad, accidents are claiming lives, hunger remains a national setback.

We have no meaningful returns on savings in the banks. Bank queues remain a national eyesore.We have no job opportunities for young Zimbabweans and many school leavers.

I may appear as wailing and lamenting but my simple clarion call is that at some point, someone somewhere will have to take a stand and stop this nonsense.

I know the Government of the day these days is in the business of the language of change. Change is not just supposed to be a said spoken ideal but a felt and tangible circumstance. We must not just talk about change but feel the change, experience the change. We do not want to just walk around but to walk ahead and forward in building a great nation for all of us in our diversities of race, tribe, gender and social class.

What am I saying? I am saying that the problem we have is far bigger than the worry about who is or who is not at the driver’s seat.

We run the risk of losing the plot once leaders start focusing on power and helm seats than the task and agenda at large.

The President says I should act on his behalf while he is away, I will execute my duties fully based on what he taught me, if he says I should take a back seat and clean windows, I will do exactly that because I believe he has the wisdom enough to know what needs to be done and when it must be done.

We are at the 11th hour into a New Zimbabwe. Our focus must be a priority right now because we have a nation and a generation to save and serve before we go another 37 years of disaster! I serve and work at the pleasure and interests of my Leader and the people of Zimbabwe. And everything I do is according to the laws set by the constitution of the home I come from and the nation at large.

Let us not lose focus on what we want to achieve and ought to accomplish. We must lead and guide.We must gather and not scatter.We chose to step in and step up to fix it !!

#Godisinit

I Thank you

God bless you Acting President Chamisa