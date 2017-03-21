Chamisa Take Over From Tsvangirai – Lumumba

Rita Makarau Flees as UN is Called To Disband ZEC Makarau Flees as United Nations Is Called To Disband ZEC Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Ray Nkosi | Youthful member of Parliament Nelson Chamisa has been called upon to take over from veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai to stand against President Robert Mugabe in the crucial 2018 elections.

The call was made by VIva Zimbabwe President Acie Lumumba who said; “I pray from the bottom of my heart that Nelson Nehemiah Chamisa is passed the reigns and runs for President in 15 months from now. He turns 40 on February 2, 2018, just in time.”

Chamisa is one of the youngest members of Parliament whose name among others including, #ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire who turned 40 last week, that are being touted to challenge Mugabe in the Presidential elections.

“Majority of the MDC-T leadership is a joke to me and to anyone who is being objective. This man I vote for any day. My fear is he is now stuck in a party with a leader who behaves same like Mugabe. He is truly a man of God,” said Lumumba.