Chamisa Take Over From Tsvangirai – Lumumba

Ray Nkosi | Youthful member of Parliament Nelson Chamisa has been called upon to take over from veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai to stand against President Robert Mugabe in the crucial 2018 elections.

The call was made by VIva Zimbabwe President Acie Lumumba who said; “I pray from the bottom of my heart that Nelson Nehemiah Chamisa is passed the reigns and runs for President in 15 months from now. He turns 40 on February 2, 2018, just in time.”

Chamisa is one of the youngest members of Parliament whose name among others including, #ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire who turned 40 last week, that are being touted to challenge Mugabe in the Presidential elections.

“Majority of the MDC-T leadership is a joke to me and to anyone who is being objective. This man I vote for any day. My fear is he is now stuck in a party with a leader who behaves same like Mugabe. He is truly a man of God,” said Lumumba.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    MDC failed to get even one democratic reform implemented in five years of the GNU because they are corrupt and incompetent. Not even one of the MDC leaders who were in the GNU can deny that they sold-out. Only someone who does not comprehend the seriousness of the MDC betrayal during the GNU would even suggest any of these sell-out is suitable to hold public office much less to be president.

    As for our friend Lumumba, we all he is given to singing the praised of all sorts of people. Not so long ago he was praising of President Mugabe, a corrupt and murderous tyrant. Today he is praising Nelson Chamisa, a corrupt and incompetent MDC sell-out.

    We need to focus on getting the democratic reforms implemented BEFORE the elections; stop stifling debate and democratic competition and quality leaders will emerge!