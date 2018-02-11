Chamisa Targets College Students

1

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa has won the hearts of college students in and around the city of Masvingo.

Chamisa had a brief heart-to-heart discussion with students from tertiary institutions at a city hotel before he proceeded to Mamutse Stadium where he addressed thousands of MDC Alliance supporters.

Students from Masvingo Teachers College and Masvingo Polytechnic told ZimEye.com Chamisa assured them an MDC Government would create employment and investment opportunities for them.

“From what Chamisa has told us, there is no doubt that we will rally behind the MDC Alliance.We are tired of being hoodwinked by the old and tired Zanu PF honchos,” said one student.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • MDC Alliance

    MDC Alliance will deliver, youth vote for MDC- Alliance ZANU PF lied to you since 1980. During the last elections ZANU PF promised you 2 million jobs and nothing came out of that. Victory is certain.