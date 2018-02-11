Chamisa Targets College Students

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa has won the hearts of college students in and around the city of Masvingo.

Chamisa had a brief heart-to-heart discussion with students from tertiary institutions at a city hotel before he proceeded to Mamutse Stadium where he addressed thousands of MDC Alliance supporters.

Students from Masvingo Teachers College and Masvingo Polytechnic told ZimEye.com Chamisa assured them an MDC Government would create employment and investment opportunities for them.

“From what Chamisa has told us, there is no doubt that we will rally behind the MDC Alliance.We are tired of being hoodwinked by the old and tired Zanu PF honchos,” said one student.