Chamisa to MDC, Keep Calm We Are Solving Issues With Mudzuri

By Nelson Chamisa | We’re set and ready to roar.

Had excellent meetings with MDC employees at HQ, party veterans & founding members to energize the base 4 victory.I’m overwhelmed by the support from all the party structures & organs in all the provinces.Also dealing with the noise from the cockpit!We will be meeting as leadership to find each other and iron out any differences.It is just a must!

We shall not be moved by irritatiting noise and misplaced criticism. We shall not resist good ideas and good advice.

President Tsvangirai has given us the charge, vision and direction.We shall Lead and We must inspire. Wherever you are, Join US to make history. We must all make 2018 a historic, generation shaking & game changing year!In 1980 we attained our Independence but this 2018 we will regain our lost greatness, robbed pride, snatched freedom and stolen prosperity !!JOIN US, WALK with US!!!!

God Bless you,

God Bless Zimbabwe,

God Bless Africa!