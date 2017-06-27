Chamisa To Replace Mnangagwa

Movement for Democratic Change Vice-President Nelson Chamisa has warned Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop imagining becoming Zimbabwe’s next President because there will be elections next near and he (Chamisa) could replace Mnangagwa.

Chamisa said this when he interjected to Mnangagwa’s sentiments that one of the beautiful tenets of democracy was that people are allowed to float their imaginations.

“Like your imagination of becoming President,” Chamisa quipped.

Chamisa was speaking during the debate on the proposed amendment of the national constitution which seeks to give the President powers to appoint the three top judicial officers.

The constitution which came into force in 2013 currently says judges must be selected after interviews.

“We cannot have a situation whereby we have a person who is the power unto himself for everything,” Chamisa argued.

“Yes, he is our President, we have elected him but you must know. I am saying this because I am very conscious of the possibilities that are there. Next year there is going to be an election, I am deputy president of the opposition – I might end up being the deputy occupant of that office and we do not need those powers.

“As a new government, we do not need those powers. They are odious powers and are unnecessary. This is why we are saying to the Hon. Vice President, please let us reconsider some of the laws that we put in place. We will end up with a sword where we are supposed to have a very functional instrument or two that will help our country.”

Mnangagwa said that it had to be clear that while there was a separation of powers, the Head of State was above all other arms of the State.

“I want to say one other thing, we have three pillars of State of equal status; the Judiciary, this Legislature and the Executive,” Mnangagwa said.

“These are equal pillars of State. However, you have the Speaker as the head of the Legislature and the Chief Justice as the head of the Judiciary. We have the President as the Head of the Executive but we have one other person who is Head of State.

“These three pillars are of equal legal status but there is one State that is the Head of State who is above the three except that when that Head of State comes down, he becomes Head of the Executive but when he is Head of State, he is head of 1, 2 and 3.”

HON. ADV. CHAMISA: Hon. Chair, I do not seek to waste the House’s time. I think a lot of things have been said and I want to start from what Hon Ziyambi said because he made a very important point. We are making laws, for posterity as a people’s Parliament. So, when we are making laws, we are making them for the people. I want to thank Hon. Ziyambi for the suggestion, especially for us to carry the spirit that was in Section 180 of the previous provision, the one of checks and balances so as to have what we call ‘the balancing of the tyranny of offices’.

No office is supposed to be tyrannical against the other office. We should not reduce the Judiciary to being the deputy of the Executive because it is not the deputy of the Executive. So, we want to make sure that we have three separate pillars and in order to do that, we need to ensure that we breathe the oxygen of checks and balances into how we appoint leaders. We should not mistake ourselves and say we want to take away the power to appoint from the President. That power cannot be taken away but we want to make sure that we season and marinade the route to the appointment with the necessary checks and balances that are contained in the previous spirit of the Constitution.

I think the suggestion that is coming through is very important. How do we make sure that we make the Judiciary a creature of the necessary appointment? Why do we not invoke the permanent and progressive role of Parliament either through the Senate or National Assembly or a Select Committee of Parliament that has to then subject whatever appointment is made by the President or is supposed to go to the President to the role of the Legislature. I think that is a progressive suggestion which should not even just be limited to the Chief Justice. Even our Ministers are supposed to be subjected to the validation of Parliament. If the Minister has not been validated by Parliament, he/she has to go back to the President so that the President makes another appointment. That is how we strengthen our democracy as a country. So, I want to say that this is a very progressive thing and what we want at the end of the day is not to have a king or an emperor. We want a President who is the first resident. We cannot have a situation whereby we have a person who is the power unto himself for everything. Yes, he is our President, we have elected him but you must know. I am saying this because I am very conscious of the possibilities that are there. Next year there is going to be an election, I am Deputy President of the Opposition – I might end up being the deputy occupant of that office and we do not need those powers. As a new Government, we do not need those powers. They are odious powers and are unnecessary. This is why we are saying to the Hon. Vice President, please let us reconsider some of the laws that we put in place. We will end up with a sword where we are supposed to have a very functional instrument or two that will help our country. Thank you very much.

THE VICE PRESIDENT AND MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS (HON. E. MNANGAGWA): Mr. Chairman, one other beautiful tenant of democracy is the fact that you cannot build a durawall against the imaginations of the people. People are allowed to float, float and float their imaginations, that is part of democracy – [HON. ADV. CHAMISA: Like your imagination of becoming President.] –

I would like to address the sentiments expressed by Hon. Misihairabwi-Mushonga. Again, I am being courteous in replying to the same questions that were raised which I made a reply to. They are being raised again the second time when the answers are already there. However, I would like to repeat that all judges will remain subjected to the process of interviews to become a judge. That is not being changed. Also, if say a Labour Court judge want to go to the High Court and there are vacancies there; for anybody to come to the High Court, there will also be interviews for persons to be judges of the High Court. If there are vacancies also in the Supreme Court, again for you to rise from the Administrative Court to the Supreme Court, you will have to go through the process of interviews for that purpose. The same applies for one to move from the Supreme Court to the Constitutional Court, that has not changed; you will still have to go through interviews and so on.

Let me again point out, though I did so before that for every single position whether in the High, Supreme or Constitutional Court, there should be three names submitted for each single position so that the recommendations by the Judicial Service Commission will have to make sure that there are three names for each post. The same applies to the President; if he is to appoint a Judge President or Chief Justice, he must have three names. He must submit to the Judicial Service Commission in order for the Commission to look at their qualifications, probity and integrity. The Judicial Service Commission has that duty to look at the probity, integrity, qualifications of the individual and make recommendations to the President and the President is so guided. That is what is happening. We are changing the procedure where we have the Chief Justice being exposed to the spectacle where Judges are put to the public spectacle jostling for a position and the public is watching Judges of that nature.

I want to say one other thing, we have three pillars of State of equal status; the Judiciary, this Legislature and the Executive. These are equal pillars of State. However, you have the Speaker as the head of the Legislature and the Chief Justice as the head of the Judiciary. We have the President as the Head of the Executive but we have one other person who is Head of State when we combine the three – [HON. MEMBERS: Hear, hear.] – You must distinguish these two roles. These three pillars are of equal legal status but there is one State that is the Head of State who is above the three except that when that Head of State comes down, he becomes Head of the Executive but when he is Head of State, he is head of 1, 2 and 3.

Muzukuru, the question of the possibility – alright hapana muzukuru? Hon. Misihairabwi-Mushonga – [HON. MISIHAIRABWI-MUSHONGA: Ndiripo, hazvichinje.] – Hazvichinje. The question of having a lunatic President which you said there is that possibility – unless the Constitution changes, I do not think that Zimbabweans are so lunatic that they will produce a lunatic. My belief is that the people of Zimbabwe are sober. They will produce a sober President. That is my belief – [HON. MEMBERS: Hear, hear.] – InsiderZim