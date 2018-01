By Staff Reporter| MDC Deputy President Nelson Chamisa turns 40 in just 6 weeks’ time.

Zimbabwe’s age bar-line for Presidential office is 40.

He was born on the 28th February 1978.

ZimEye can reveal MDC cadres are planning to throw a celebration to mark this moment and recent online polls show that Chamisa is the most favoured by people to receive the baton stick from leader Morgan Tsvangirai.