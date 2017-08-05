Chamisa Wins Against Olinda

Should Kuda Chamisa Apologise To Olinda Chapel ? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 3, 2017

Most Zimbabweans have voted that socialite, Olinda Chapel is wrong in claiming she has been attacked by comedian Kuda Chamisa. This comes after Olinda announced complaining saying Kuda’s new skit (video below) is an attack on her, and yet no one complained when Olinda for instance wrote contemptuously of cancer sufferer, Esther Mhuri’s plight earlier this year, and has also been scornful of women who do not have money. The conclusion has been won by over 39% of voters, and was drawn from a large sample of over 61 Zimbabweans within and outside Zimbabwe. To ensure reliability, the sample was screened by an IP address filter which ensures that only distinct human individuals vote. The voting has the below results:

