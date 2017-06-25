Chanakira Laid To Rest

Government has condoled with the Chanakira family following last week’s death of former civil servant, diplomat and academic Dr Elijah John Chanakira, who was buried with State support at his rural home in Seke yesterday.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda described Dr Chanakira as an educationist par excellence and a very capable administrator who distinguished himself as a diplomat when he served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Germany in the 1990s.

Dr Sibanda said the late Dr Chanakira earned well-deserved recognition as an educationist in both the conventional teacher training programme and in other initiatives he spearheaded with independent Zimbabwe’s first Education Minister Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka, most notably the adoption and implementation of the Zintec teacher training programme.

“On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe and indeed, of my own family, I wish to convey to the Chanakira family, our heartfelt condolences following the sad departure of Dr Elijah Chanakira, coming as it does, after the passing on of his wife a couple of years ago.

“He was to many of us, a senior colleague, friend and mentor.

“The demise of Dr Chanakira is not a loss to his family alone, but it is indeed a grievous loss to Government and the nation at large,” said Dr Sibanda.

Dr Chanakira was born in 1933 and went to Murape, Chemhanza, Waddilove and Kutama schools.

He attained BA degrees from Roma in Lesotho and the University of Rhodesia before earning a Certificate in Teaching Education.

Dr Chanakira went to the United States in 1975 where he attained an MEd and a PhD from the University of Georgia in 1978 before returning to work as a lecturer at Gweru Teachers College between 1979 and 1980.

Between 1981 and 1982, Dr Chanakira served as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry Education before being promoted to Permanent Secretary in the same ministry, a position he held between 1983 and 1992.

He was transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was appointed Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Germany and Austria in August 1993, serving in that capacity for six years.

President Mugabe appointed Dr Chanakira to head a commission running the affairs of the City of Harare after the council was fired by central Government for rampant corruption and maladministration.

Dr Chanakira was tasked with establishing the Peace, Leadership and Governance programme at Africa University in Mutare, where he also lectured.

After the burial yesterday, family spokesperson Mr Ellman Chanakira said, “Uncle E-Jay, as we liked to call him, carried the family name with much pride and distinction.

“We are saddened that his life would be ended prematurely by an unlicensed young man who rammed into his car in Harare.

“He survived the accident, sustained internal injuries, was operated on but died the following day. We are still in shock and disbelief.”- state media