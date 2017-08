Staff Reporter| 33% of Zimbabweans so far agree that the chances of ZRP spikes affecting President Robert Mugabe are very high. These figures emerge from a poll conducted by ZimEye on the rate at which the cops are manufacturing and using the spikes on cars and doing so willy-nilly. The practice involves leaving the dangerous metal obtrusions on the roads facing upwards. Voting ends in 22 hours’ time.

