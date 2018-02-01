Chaos Hits Dembare As More Officials Threaten To Quit

Terrence Mawawa |Popular Harare Giants Dynamos FC are experiencing turbulent times and senior party officials are threatening to quit the club.

Dembare vice president Solomon

Sanyamandwe has threatened to quit the club following incessant in-house battles at the Harare Giants.

The club’ s secretary general Webster Marechera and

treasurer Moses Chikwariro have reportedly usurped the decision making powers at the club.

The two are also fighting to kick out board chairman Bernard Marriot

Lusengo, it has emerged.

A source within the club said the re-assigning of

long-serving team manager Richard ‘Nyoka’ Chihoro was a calculated gimmick to frustrate him.

“The vice president has had enough of the goings on

at the club and he is likely to step down anytime.

After Chihoro’ s dismissal, the next

target is assistant coach Biggie Zuze.Lloyd Mutasa

will be exposed without his trusted backroom

staff,” said a source at the club.