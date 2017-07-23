Charamba Blocks Licencing of Community Radios

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |Presidential Spokesperson and Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary, George Charamba, has all but blocked the licencing of community radios, claiming ZBC run stations are adequate to serve the nation.

Charamba made the controversial remarks at the official launch of Hevoi FM in Masvingo last Thursday. Hevoi FM is wholly owned by Supa Mandiwanzira’ s AB Communications.

Charamba claimed those clamouring for the licencing of community radio stations were misplaced elements keen to disrupt peace and social harmony.

Supa Mandiwanzira’ s AB Communications, Zimpapers’ Star FM and former ZBC Chief Executive Officer, Munyaradzi Hwengwere’ s Ya FM have so far been granted licences to operate.However all the radio stations are pro-Zanu PF.

Commercial radio stations belonging to individuals sympathetic to the ruling party, Zanu PF, have also been granted licences.

Charamba argued that the community radio ideology was a foreign concept.

” You want to copy the community radio concept blindly. You must not paste the the idea onto the local arena without evaluating it’s implications. After all no idea is compatible with all conditions, it depends on how you tether it within a specific social milieu ,” said Charamba.

Mugabe’s spokesperson said he was unapologetic about his stance on the licencing of community radio stations.

In response to Charamba’ s reckless comments, Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations(ZACRAS), condemned the utterances.

“It is the normal behaviour of those who hold power when they feel challenged.It is dangerous and irresponsible for Charamba to make an attempt to confuse the public by pretending to be confused by the difference between commercial broadcasting and community broadcasting,” read the ZACRAS Statement.