Charamba Challenges Jonathan Moyo’s Hardtalk Interview

By Langton Ncube|Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba said Professor Jonathan Moyo should come back home if he was not afraid of being arrested for corruption.

Moyo is in self-imposed exile in an unknown country after he fled Zimbabwe when the Zimbabwe Defence Forces launched Operation Restore Legacy in November 2017.

In an interview with Zeinab Badawi on BBC Hardtalk, Wednesday Moyo claimed that the charges against him were based on political persecution and not on criminal activities.

Responding to claims that Moyo feared for his life, Charamba told CapitalkFM on Thursday that Moyo “is suffering from fears of his own making.”

Charamba also claimed that legitimacy is not derived from a bitter professor.

Moyo had claimed that Mnangagwa had come to power through a bullet and not through the ballot.

Moyo also claimed that Mnangagwa is afraid of elections and that he had visited opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, in order to negotiate to put off elections for the next three years