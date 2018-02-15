Charamba Speaks On Tsvangirai’s Death

By Langton Ncube| Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said government had instructed the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria to assist Morgan Tsvangirai’s family.

Charamba told the state media that government was also deliberating on Tsvangirai’s burial arrangements.

“The leadership is now aware of the sad passing on of VaTsvangirai. In the interim, while the family is taking the necessary decisions, the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria has been instructed to help in any way appropriate in the circumstances including assuming the costs that are attendant to the proper handling of the body of the late,”said Charamba.

Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer of the colon at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg at around 5pm yesterday. He was 65.