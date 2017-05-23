Charamba Survives The Chop

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information George Charamba has survived the chop.

Yesterday the government with immediate effect re-assigned some permanent secretaries and promoted other senior civil servants to become permanent secretaries.

In a statement to the state media, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointments are with immediate effect and in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013 as read together with Section 28 of the Interpretation Act. Speculation has been rife in the media of a fall out between Mugabe and his long time spokesperson after he together with his wife Grace were found missing at Charamba’s wife’s funeral last week. Idaishe Olivia Chengu-Charamba, who succumbed to liver complications was buried in her home village in Mutorashanga. A local weekly paper concluded the absence of the Mugabe’s at the Charamba’s funeral was a result of the intensified factional bickering within Zanu PF which have set Mugabe’s wife Grace against Charamba who is said to be in Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team-Lacoste. Charamba has worked for Mugabe for 30 years. More to follow..