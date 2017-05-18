Charamba’s Wife Speaks, I’M NOT DEAD! BREAKING NEWS

Rudo Grace Gwata | My sincere apologies to all my friends, acquaintances and family for the shock, grief and anxiety triggered by the news of my passing on, due to a mistaken identity, over the past two days. By the grace of God, I would like to gladly inform you that I am very much alive and well albeit cognizant of the fact that my time will come, again in His grace.

I fully appreciate the cause of the mistake as almost everyone, myself included, did not realise until then that there was an individual with a status that was identical to mine. In fact, I still believe it is not normal, if not impossible, for any two or more individuals to share a status of that nature.

On a positive note, as the Word of God proclaims that all things work together for good, I am humbled and overwhelmed by the love and concern that has been demonstrated by all of you through this very unfortunate incident. May our faithful God richly bless you for obeying His one and great commandment to love. Also, may you continue to extend the same to everyone else besides myself. Stay blessed forevermore in Jesus name.

In His grace

Rudo Grace Gwata-Charamba