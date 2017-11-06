CHARGE SHEET: Why Mugabe Has Fired Mnangagwa

BREAKING NEWS – WHY MNANGAGWA WAS FIRED BREAKING NEWS – WHY MNANGAGWA WAS FIRED Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 6, 2017

Staff Reporter, ZimEye| Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa has officially been dismissed from the ruling ZANU PF and incidentally from his position as State Vice President. ZimEye is going LIVE shortly…

The Minister of Information who is also ZANU PF Secretary For Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo made the announcement in a briefing of state media journalists in Harare this afternoon.

MUGABE vs MNANGAGWA MUGABE vs MNANGAGWA Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 6, 2017

“His Excellency the President Of Zimbabwe…has exercised his powers to relieve Hon VP Mnangagwa of his position as VP of the Republic Of Zimbabwe with immediate effect. It had become evidence that his conduct of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities. The VP has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of….”

Mnangagwa’s dismissal is with immediate effect for among other reasons disloyalty, disrespect, deceit and being unreliable.

Details on his dismissal are still coming through and will be made available as they break.