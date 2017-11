Terrence Mawawa | Former Zanu PF Bulawayo youth league chairman, Magura Charumbira (34), wanted by the police for booing Grace Mugabe at a rally in Bulawayo, has handed himself over to police.

Charumbira, a declared Team Lacoste member allegedly led the protests against the First Lady Grace Mugabe at White City Stadium in Bulawayo two weeks ago.

He is likely to appear in court soon, according to the police.