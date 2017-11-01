Charumbira’s Chiefs Call Blatant Violation Of The Constitution

Staff Reporter | Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has raised great concern on the blatant disregard of the country’s constitution by the Chief’s Council President Chief Fortune Charumbira, when he said that chiefs in the country will make sure that President Robert Mugabe wins next year’s elections.

In a media statement issued by the rights lawyers on Wednesday, the lawyers said Charumbira’s utterances are reckless, dangerous and potentially far reaching and can not go unchallenged.

“Such statements by a public servant are not only reckless but dangerous but have far reaching implications,” said the lawyers.

“Chief Charumbira’s statements interfere with the basic freedom of all traditional leaders and community members to exercise their right to support candidates of their choice without fear of reprisals,” added the lawyers.

On 28 October at the official opening of the 2017 National Conference of Chiefs in Bulawayo, Chief Charumbira, who is the President of the Chief’s Council, called upon chiefs to campaign for President Robert Mugabe in the 2018 national elections.

Chief Charumbira also said that the chiefs must support President Mugabe as the ZANU PF 2018 presidential candidate because, so he claimed, he recognises and respects traditional leaders.

He further indicated that Mugabe was the candidate for chiefs in 2014 as agreed during the congress at the time.

The provisions of the Constitution on traditional leaders call on all traditional leaders, as provided in section 281(1)(a) of the Constitution to act in accordance with the

Constitution and treat all persons in areas under their jurisdiction equally and fairly.

The constitution implies that once traditional leaders involve themselves in partisan politics and openly declare their support to one political party they will not be able to discharge their traditional roles and duties impartially.

The Constitution also implores traditional leaders to remain apolitical and impartial.

“Traditional leaders are not supposed to be members of a political party or in any way participate in partisan politics – section 281 (2)(a-b) , act in a partisan manner and further the interests of any political party – section (281)(2)(c) of the Constitution,” said the lawyers.

“Chief Charumbira’s statements are not only reckless and unfortunate but a blatant violation of the Constitution.”

“ZLHR strongly condemns affiliation and active participation of traditional leaders (chiefs, headmen) in party politics as this compromises the impartial discharge of their traditional duties and is a violation of the Constitution.”

The lawyers called on Chief Charumbira to lead by example and ensure that the provisions of the Constitution are respected.