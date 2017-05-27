Chasi Runs With Chiyangwa

Mazowe South Member of Parliament Fortune Chasi has hailed the Copa Coca-Cola Football Tournament and ZIFA boss Philip Chiyangwa. Chasi believes Zimbabwe football is set to write a lot of success stories with the Copa Coca-Cola tourney providing the foundation for that.

He feels Chiyangwa is taking the national game in the right direction. This year’s edition of the Copa Coca-Cola tournament was launched at Rujeko High School. “The coming of Chiyangwa was very good for our football. He is now participating in the leadership of soccer at international level,’’ said Chasi. “He is a dynamic character and I like him for the way he influences things and he will influence the success of football in this country.

‘’I also want to thank this visionary company called Coca-Cola which has invested so much into the development of football in this country. “I wish they were a hundred companies like Coca-Cola in Zimbabwe which had the passion to develop youth football.

“We would have been playing at every AFCON and World Cup finals because our sport is just lacking the financial support. “We have lots of children who are capable wand can go far in this sport. They are in their thousands but they lack the material and financial support. “When you look at the success of the Mighty Warriors don’t forget the role that Coca-Cola played in that and if you look at the success of the Warriors don’t forget the part which Copa Coca-Cola played in that.’’

Chasi revealed he was also promoting football in his constituency.

He said Rujeko High’s success in the Copa Coca-Cola tournament last year belonged to the entire Mashonaland Central Province.-state media