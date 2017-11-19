Chatunga Mugabe Blasts Out, “You Can’t Fire Gushungo”

Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe |You can’t fire a Revolutionary leader ! Zanu Pf is nothing without President Mugabe Gushungo will always remain the champion of champions! Proud of you Gushungo Proud of Dad. Gushungo always and forever to death. People like Wellence Mujuru celebrate and march became of Jealous and ruchiva acting as if he cares for the people and unnecessary attacks !

MUGABE FIRED, MNANGAGWA INSTALLED PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA NEXT TO GO

Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, November 19, 2017

  • aboubakir toumba diakite

    sorry hako chatunga.hakuna munyasarandi anonzi gushungo

  • sarah Mahoka

    kkkkk that cannot be Chatunga . Right now Chatunga is very high , running away from the demise of dad.