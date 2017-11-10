Chatunga Pours Expensive Champagne On $60 000 WristWatch

By Staff Reporter| One of Robert Mugabe’s sons, Chatunga Bellarmine,has filmed himself pouring hundreds of pounds worth of champagne over his diamond-encrusted wristwatch.

Chatunga uploaded the video which has gone viral to Snapchat hours after bragging that he got the £45,000 timepiece because ‘daddy run the whole country’.

The footage, filmed in a nightclub in the city of Sandton, South Africa , shows Chatunga enjoying a life of unimaginable wealth while almost three quarters of the country lives below the poverty line.

-Agencies