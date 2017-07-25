CHATUNGA VIDEO BOOB: AMC Rubbishes Loc

MUGABE BOYS VIDEO INVESTIGATED IN FULL – LIVE WITH OLUHLE MUGABE BOYS VIDEO INVESTIGATED IN FULL – LIVE WITH OLUHLE Posted by ZimEye on Monday, July 24, 2017

By Sukholuhle Sibanda| A video that many Zimbabweans were claiming is of the two Presidential sons, Chatunga and Robert Jr banging and bashing cars, was yesterday rubbished as the AMC cinema company dismissed claims that they have business in South Africa.

The Mugabe boys are notorious for a wild partying lifestyle and were recently evicted from a luxurious apartment in South Africa’s most affluent area of Sandton in Johannesburg after a violent brawl that left one security officer with a broken leg and arm. The video shows three male youths going about bashing cars at the car park of the movie house, AMC.

Despite the community claims, ZimEye.com has found that the footage cannot in any way be authentic. This is due to a few factors: The AMC building could not be located anywhere near the area where the two Mugabe boys are in South Africa. A rep from the AMC company in Manchester, United Kingdom told ZimEye.com Monday afternoon there is no AMC cinema whatsoever in South Africa. Secondly the boys’ accent sounded raw black American, and thirdly, the facials do not match any of the Mugabe sons. Below is the footage:

