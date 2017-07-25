“Chatunga” Video Smuggled from US

Staff Reporter| Just as ZimEye accurately revealed yesterday, the so called Chatunga/Robert video showing a group of young men engaged in a violent car-jumping rampage outside a movie theater, is not of Chatunga and Robert.

The video footage is from the US and has nothing to with the President’s sons, evidence from US news networks who first flighted it shows.

ZimEye has following the LIVE program hosted by ZimEye’s Oluhle Sibanda, found out that police in New Jersey are in a mass search for the perpetrators after the young men had posted it on the Instagram website.

The NBC New York news network reports that US Police were called to the parking lot after patrons leaving the theater on Stiles Street realized their cars were damaged.

Investigators were soon alerted to an Instagram video showing the vandalism in action, described as the “#thrashcarchallenge” in the caption. CLICK HERE TO READ DIRECTLY FROM THE NBC NEWS WEBSITE