Chatunga, Robert Strike Again

By Staff Reporter|President Robert Mugabe’s two sons Robert Jr and Chatunga Bellarmine, have filmed themselves partying in a posh night club in Sandton South Africa.

In the latest video which has gone viral, Chatunga films himself, brother Robert, and friends partying in a nightclub.

Robert is briefly seen with his arm around a girl before the footage cuts to an image of Chatunga’s wrist, complete with watch and gold chain.

His brother Robert is briefly seen in the footage with his arm around a girl before the video cuts to Chatunga performing the champagne stunt.

The champagne in question is Armand de Brignac Ace Of Spades Gold, which retails around £200. An empty bottle is seen on a table along with other expensive brands.

A second hand then appears in the frame with another bottle and begins emptying that on the watch too, before both of the empty bottles are displayed for the camera.

More bottles are then displayed on a table before the footage ends.

The two Mugabe sons are well-known for their hard partying lives of luxury.

The pair caused an international incident recently in South Africa, after their mother Grace found them with a local (South Africa) girl Gabriella Engels partying in a night club.

Finding them with the 20-year-old model Engels instead of disciplining her sons, Grace used an electric cable to assault the model.

