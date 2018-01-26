“Chauya Chikwata” set to bounce back

Terrence Mawawa

Soccer fanatics will certainly remember the days of yore when Zimbabwe Saints were among the best teams in the Premier Soccer League.

Zimbabwe Saints supporters have stepped up efforts to revive the legendary club, it has emerged.

Zimbabwe Saints chairperson, Columbus Makumbe said plans to revive the former Bulawayo Giants were at an advanced stage.

He said the directors of the club had agreed to cede some of their shares to foreign investors.

“Plans to resuscitate Zimbabwe Saints are underway. We hope to revive the olden days,” said Makumbe.

Chauya Chikwata went on a 22 match unbeaten run in 1988 and eventually won the league title.

Chauya Chikwata produced talented players like Agent Sawu, Ephraim Chawanda, Muzondiwa Mugadza, Ronald Sibanda, Mthulisi Maphosa and Mtshumayeli Moyo – among other legends- during their hey days.