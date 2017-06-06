Cheating Wife Commits Suicide At Headmaster’s House

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu| In a bizarre and shocking incident, a local married woman hanged herself at a school head’ s house last week. She couldn’t stomach her jealous over a married man.

Sources claimed Rebecca Bernard of Mutanda village was madly in love with the school head. Both parties were married.

She committed suicide at the house of Tellmore Chimombe, the headmaster of Chivasa school.

Police in Gutu said investigations on the matter were in progress.

“We are still trying to get to the bottom of the matter.” A police source confirmed.

Locals villagers said there were negotiations being held between the remorseful Headmaster and the shocked deceased woman’ s husband.

According to some villagers in the area, on Sunday last week, Rebecca and Chimombe were having drinks at Mushwai business centre and had a sharp misunderstanding with the headmaster over a cellphone. It was linked to a jealous issue as Rebecca wanted to see the headmaster’s call log. As the two continued quarrelling, tempers flared lrading to Rebecca striking Chimombe with a sharp object on the forehead head.He sustained a deep cut as blood oozed out.

The following morning, a pained Rebecca hanged herself at Chimombe’s house.

“Rebecca was cheating on her husband who works in Harare. Vanga varura vanhu ava. (They had crossed the line as a cheating pair). We do not know what exactly troubled her to be promiscuous,” said a local villager.