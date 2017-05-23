Macheso, Soul Jah Love And Maxen Coming To Braai Fest

The Surrey braai festival on Saturday will be graced by top sungura artiste Alick Macheso who will be sharing the stage with Zimdancehall sensation, Soul Jah Love and rising sungura artiste, Maxen Maxen.

Macheso will hit new songs of his forthcoming album during the braai festival.

Ochestra Mberikwazvo publicist Tich Makahamadze told NewsDay that Extrabasso, as Macheso is affectionately known, would take the opportunity to sample new songs to be included on his 11th album to his fans in and around Marondera.

The yet-to-be named album will be released in August this year.

“The first thing is that we are coming for the braai fest. Our fans should look forward to the new songs and definitely we are going to sample them on the day,” Makahamadze said.

“One of the two or three songs to be sampled is titled Kudzwai, while names of other songs are yet to be coined. We have been playing the new tracks in other areas and those who are going to attend the braai fest and our fans in Marondera will also have an opportunity to listen to the latest offerings.”

Macheso’s last album Tsoka Dzerwendo did well on the market and sold about 100 000 during the first week of release.

Meanwhile, preparations for the braai fest are at an advanced stage, with organisers saying they are ready for the big day.

“Everything is on course and we are waiting for the big event. We have been busy constructing fireplaces to keep revellers warm and we are through now,” Ranganayi Zihumo, one of the organisers, said.

“We have added more braai stands, given the magnitude of this braai fest because of the line-up of musicians to perform.”

Surrey, located at 68km peg along Harare-Mutare Highway, has become the latest entertainment hub, following the opening of a braai area as well as hosting the braai festivals.

The area has hosted two braai festivals that saw contemporary musician Jah Prayzah, another sungura band Pengaudzoke and Macheso performing.-NewsDay